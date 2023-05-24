Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Youth who damaged memorial at Vasai Fort booked

Police send ash from burnt stone for forensic text to determine what chemical was used to set it ablaze

'Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhayay dies in a car accident

24 May,2023 07:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Anupamaa' actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 51

Popular TV actor Nitesh Pandey has passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 51

24 May,2023 10:07 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra cabinet expansion will take place around June 2: Shiv Sena leader

Bharat Gogavale also expressed confidence of getting a berth in the ministry himself in the Maharashtra cabinet expansion

24 May,2023 10:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium An expert guide to reverse grey hair with natural remedies

For ages, pure and natural dyes have been used to reverse greying of hair. To understand other natural remedies that can come in handy in preventing greying of hair, Midday Online spoke to the entrepreneur Radhika Iyer Talati. Here is what she suggests

24 May,2023 09:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
With Mumbai's batting finally clicking, LSG bowlers have task cut out at Chepauk

With a batting line-up that has chased down 200-plus targets four times this season, Mumbai Indians appear all set to belt out another hit against Lucknow Super Giants in tonight’s Eliminator at Chennai

24 May,2023 07:33 AM IST | Chennai | R Kaushik

Trending News:


