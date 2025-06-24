Breaking News
Iran attacks US air base in Iraq and Qatar: Reports
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
Explosions were heard over Doha on Monday, shortly after Qatar, which hosts the biggest US base in the Middle East, suspended air traffic as Iran threatened retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear sites

Ent Top Stories: Actor Srikanth arrested in drug case, Diljit Dosanjh in trouble

23 June,2025 08:11 PM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
Spotted in the city: Kartik Aaryan at the airport

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day.

23 June,2025 10:23 PM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
Elderly woman dumped in Aarey: Grandson says he is ‘shocked’

mid-day had earlier reported that an elderly woman was found near a garbage dump in Aarey Colony on Saturday morning. Left to die amidst waste and plastic, she had alleged that she had been abandoned by her own grandson

23 June,2025 09:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Salman Khan suffering from trigeminal neuralgia; know more about the condition

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor in a recent interview spoke about his life, but also revealed how he has been dealing with quite a few medical challenges. Being lesser-known to most people, Mumbai doctors reveal more about trigeminal neuralgia

23 June,2025 09:43 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
India clinch never-seen-before record after Leeds batting blitz

Team India etched their name in the history books during the ongoing Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, by achieving a unique batting milestone. For the first time ever, India recorded five individual centuries in a single Test match (Pic: AFP)

23 June,2025 10:35 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

