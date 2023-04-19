- Latest News
Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving
Actor Ronit Roy, a television star known for his work in films like 'Udaan', '2 States', and 'Ugly,' recently shared a cryptic message on his social media. The note came across as a personal update as the actor seemed betrayed by someone close to him19 April,2023 05:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Addressing the first conference of the heads of anti-narcotics task forces of states and Union territories, Shah said the Narendra Modi government has set a target to make the country drug-free when India attains 100th year of independence in 204719 April,2023 04:30 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
A new study from social scientists at Caltech shows that it takes an average of six months to form a gym habit19 April,2023 09:41 AM IST | Washington | ANI
Arjun Tendulkar turned heads after bowling a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians trounced Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs to register their third successive win here at Uppal in Hyderabad on Tuesday19 April,2023 05:05 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
