World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Maharashtra: Street vendor killed, pedestrian hurt as ambulance hits them

Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving

Prabhas starrer Adipurush to have its world premiere at Tribeca film festival

19 April,2023 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ronit Roy shares cryptic post about betrayal, Smriti Irani asks 'Kya hua'

Actor Ronit Roy, a television star known for his work in films like 'Udaan', '2 States', and 'Ugly,' recently shared a cryptic message on his social media. The note came across as a personal update as the actor seemed betrayed by someone close to him

19 April,2023 05:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
'Ruthless approach' should be taken against drug traders: Amit Shah
Karnataka

Addressing the first conference of the heads of anti-narcotics task forces of states and Union territories, Shah said the Narendra Modi government has set a target to make the country drug-free when India attains 100th year of independence in 2047

19 April,2023 04:30 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
No magic number for how long it takes to form habits: Study

A new study from social scientists at Caltech shows that it takes an average of six months to form a gym habit

19 April,2023 09:41 AM IST | Washington | ANI
Sports News
Team Mumbai Indians celebrate Arjun Tendulkar’s maiden IPL wicket: Watch

Arjun Tendulkar turned heads after bowling a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians trounced Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs to register their third successive win here at Uppal in Hyderabad on Tuesday

19 April,2023 05:05 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent

