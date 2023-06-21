Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
Mumbai: Man who slit woman's throat used to be lovers

She moved out of home they were living in months ago due to his violence

Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan is being paid so much money

21 June,2023 10:26 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Rashmika Mandanna calls Ranbir Kapoor 'perfect' as she wraps 'Animal' shoot

Animal Wrap-up: Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. Sharing pics from the sets, she was all praise for the team

21 June,2023 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at college in Kandivali, no casualty reported

Three fire tenders are at the spot and there is no report of any causality yet

21 June,2023 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Unleashing the power of yoga to balance work life and wellness

An internal mirror to the mind, yoga is an essential tool to combat the perils of hasty urban life, overstimulation and workplace stress. Experts decode the power of yoga in attaining focus and creating a balance between work and wellness

21 June,2023 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Ashes 2023: Gritty Khawaja's marathon batting outweighs England's 'Bazball'

England captain Stokes dismisses Usman Khawaja for Australia’s seventh wicket; visitors 211-7 in last session, chasing 281

21 June,2023 08:13 AM IST | Birmingham | Agencies

