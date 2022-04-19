° °
Breaking News
Mumbai: Naigaon road overbridge finally completed after delay of 8 yrs, but awaits minister for inauguration
Mumbai: BMC says no plan to make masks mandatory again, but experts advise people to opt for it
Maharashtra: Fresh rules on loudspeakers at religious places soon
Madhya Pradesh communal clash: Week on, missing man’s body found; kin cry foul
Power shortage in Maharashtra artificial: BJP
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police arrest five people of same family
BJP, associates trying to create 'communal situation' in country: Sharad Pawar

In Focus

Shivaji Park’s Oven Fresh at wits’ end as cons dupe patrons of Rs 5-10 lakh
Mumbai

Staff say fraudsters using fake webpages to steal money from customers under guise of booking tables, placing orders

Ranbir and Alia wedding: Candid and fun moments with the bridal entourage
Entertainment News
Kiara Advani expresses 'Gratitude' as she shares pictures from the Golden Temple

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Kiara shared two pictures of herself standing with her hands folded in front of the shrine

19 April,2022 03:14 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Coal shortage causing electricity crisis in 12 states: Maha Energy minister

Talking to reporters, Raut said there was no load-shedding in Maharashtra for the past five to six days due to this micro-level planning and the power deficit stood at 15 per cent

19 April,2022 04:47 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mumbai chefs share how raw mangoes are ripe for culinary experiments

Premium

While raw mango pickles and juices are eternal favourites, there is a lot more that can be done with the fruit. Five city chefs share easy ways to turn unripe mangoes into curries, ceviche, salads and chutneys

19 April,2022 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Maria Sharapova turns 35: Stunning photos of the glamorous tennis diva

Former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, turns 35 today. Over the years, Sharapova is known to bedazzle her audience not only on the court but also off it. We take a look at her career along with interesting stats and trivia as well as some stunning photos of her on Instagram.

19 April,2022 03:42 PM IST

