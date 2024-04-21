Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Won't remove 'Hindu', 'Jai Bhavani' from party anthem: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said he has received a notice from the Election Commission to remove the words "Jai Bhavani" and "Hindu" from his party's new anthem, but he won't abide by it

Salman Khan proudly introduces Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan at Dubai karate event

Salman Khan proudly introduces Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan at Dubai karate event

21 April,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Vicky Kaushal on Valentine's Day celebration with Katrina Kaif post-wedding

Vicky Kaushal on Valentine's Day celebration with Katrina Kaif post-wedding

Vicky and Katrina married in December 2021 and before that, the couple had kept their relationship low-key and were rarely seen together.

21 April,2024 03:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Purvang soc residents, Mulund's self-redvpt pioneers, share secrets to success

Purvang soc residents, Mulund's self-redvpt pioneers, share secrets to success

From 56 flats to 118, more than double the original floor space—residents of Mulund society that’s first in state to self-redevelop without a loan, share their learnings

21 April,2024 03:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeevni Iyer
Lifestyle News
Post Malone expresses gratitude for collaboration with Taylor Swift

Post Malone expresses gratitude for collaboration with Taylor Swift

Malone took to his Instagram handle to share his sentiments, stating, "It's once in a lifetime that someone like Taylor Swift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honoured to have been asked to help you with your journey I love you so much. Thank you Tay."

21 April,2024 01:37 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Sports News
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

It will also be the first time that Sinner, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, is the No.1 seed at an ATP 1000 event

21 April,2024 04:10 PM IST | Madrid | IANS

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK