-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
Uddhav Thackeray said he has received a notice from the Election Commission to remove the words "Jai Bhavani" and "Hindu" from his party's new anthem, but he won't abide by it
Vicky and Katrina married in December 2021 and before that, the couple had kept their relationship low-key and were rarely seen together.21 April,2024 03:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
From 56 flats to 118, more than double the original floor space—residents of Mulund society that’s first in state to self-redevelop without a loan, share their learnings21 April,2024 03:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeevni Iyer
Malone took to his Instagram handle to share his sentiments, stating, "It's once in a lifetime that someone like Taylor Swift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honoured to have been asked to help you with your journey I love you so much. Thank you Tay."21 April,2024 01:37 PM IST | Washington | ANI
It will also be the first time that Sinner, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, is the No.1 seed at an ATP 1000 event21 April,2024 04:10 PM IST | Madrid | IANS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT