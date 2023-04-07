Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
Actress Akanksha Dubey's death: Singer Samar Singh arrested from Ghaziabad

A look-out notice had been issued against Singh and another man after Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Sarnath around a fortnight ago

Watch exclusive video! Gauahar Khan on love: I was always a 'pyaar ki pujaran'

07 April,2023 11:14 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Trailer of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to arrive 11 days before release day

The team of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been promoting the film by releasing songs from the film. From 'Naiyo Lagda' to the recently released song 'Yentamma', the film has been generating the right buzz

07 April,2023 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body

After looking for the body in the sea using divers, police have now dug up suspicious spots around the accused lifeguard’s home, as deadline for filing charge sheet approaches

07 April,2023 08:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Mumbai expert explains what is glaucoma and the need for regular eye checkups

It’s impossible for those with the ability to see to imagine a life without it but often many of us take it for granted. Among the many eye diseases causing blindness, city experts shed light on the causes of glaucoma and its prevention, along with the need to eat healthy and get regular eye checkups

07 April,2023 09:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Meet Suyash Sharma, 19-year-old wonderboy who wreaked havoc on RCB on IPL debut

Suyash Sharma claimed his maiden wicket with a tossed up delivery aimed at Anuj Rawat who was dismissed for one run and in space of just three balls, he bagged a prized-scalp of veteran Dinesh Karthik with a fuller delivery

07 April,2023 12:33 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

