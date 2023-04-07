- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
A look-out notice had been issued against Singh and another man after Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Sarnath around a fortnight ago
The team of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been promoting the film by releasing songs from the film. From 'Naiyo Lagda' to the recently released song 'Yentamma', the film has been generating the right buzz07 April,2023 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
After looking for the body in the sea using divers, police have now dug up suspicious spots around the accused lifeguard’s home, as deadline for filing charge sheet approaches07 April,2023 08:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
It’s impossible for those with the ability to see to imagine a life without it but often many of us take it for granted. Among the many eye diseases causing blindness, city experts shed light on the causes of glaucoma and its prevention, along with the need to eat healthy and get regular eye checkups07 April,2023 09:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Suyash Sharma claimed his maiden wicket with a tossed up delivery aimed at Anuj Rawat who was dismissed for one run and in space of just three balls, he bagged a prized-scalp of veteran Dinesh Karthik with a fuller delivery07 April,2023 12:33 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT