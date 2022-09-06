In Focus
Mumbai
High-profile accident puts National Highways Authority of India under scanner06 September,2022 07:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma NHAI has been accused of ignoring letters about poor condition of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway that has caused multiple deaths, and non-payment of power bill
On July 14, Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were in a relationship06 September,2022 08:04 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Activists slam demand, say senior citizens deserve better basic facilities06 September,2022 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Not many might be aware, but an individual’s mental wellbeing does have an impact on their skin too. Dermatologists decode the effects of extreme stress on one’s skin health06 September,2022 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals of the US Open 2022 Tennis tournament for a second consecutive year as she defeated crowd favourite Danielle Collins. The Belarussian defeated Collins 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Sabalenka will now face off Karolina Pliskova, who beat Victoria Azarenka on her way into the quarterfinals. Here are some of the images from the matches at the US Open 2022 tennis tournament. World number Iga Swiatek also beat Niemeier 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. Image courtesy- AFP and Getty Images06 September,2022 10:16 AM IST