‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Mumbai: Allow passengers above 75 to travel for free, demands BJP
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days

High-profile accident puts National Highways Authority of India under scanner

NHAI has been accused of ignoring letters about poor condition of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway that has caused multiple deaths, and non-payment of power bill

Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts

Nia Sharma: Got nothing to lose

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi break up? IPL founder Instagram bio sparks rumours

On July 14, Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were in a relationship

06 September,2022 08:04 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai: Allow passengers above 75 to travel for free, demands BJP

Activists slam demand, say senior citizens deserve better basic facilities

06 September,2022 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Explained: How does stress worsen skin problems?

Not many might be aware, but an individual’s mental wellbeing does have an impact on their skin too. Dermatologists decode the effects of extreme stress on one’s skin health

06 September,2022 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
PHOTOS: Sabalenka, Collins Raise The Temperatures at US Open 2022

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals of the US Open 2022 Tennis tournament for a second consecutive year as she defeated crowd favourite Danielle Collins. The Belarussian defeated Collins 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Sabalenka will now face off Karolina Pliskova, who beat Victoria Azarenka on her way into the quarterfinals. Here are some of the images from the matches at the US Open 2022 tennis tournament. World number Iga Swiatek also beat Niemeier 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. Image courtesy- AFP and Getty Images

06 September,2022 10:16 AM IST

