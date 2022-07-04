×
Mumbai: Will speak to genuine activists, says Devendra Fadnavis on protests against Aarey car shed
Maharashtra: NIA yet to formally take over probe into killing of Amravati chemist, says Police
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin
Mumbai: Rise in heart attack post Covid or vaccination cause for concern
Mumbai: Beware of chickenpox, schools warn parents, issue advisories
Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

In Focus

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin

In the 288-member house, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence and 99 voted against it

Roe Vs Wade overturned: 10-year-old denied abortion in the US

Bhumi Pednekar dons an orange bikini as she enters her birthday month

Entertainment News
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's weekend vibes is all you need to see today!

Hailey shared a series of photos from the week gone by and one of the photos has the couple caught in a moment

04 July,2022 01:10 PM IST | Washington | mid-day online correspondent
News
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Delhi Police nabs third shooter

The shooter, identified as Ankit, was also previously found involved in two other heinous cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan while the other accused, identified as Sachin Choudhary alias Sachin Bhiwani was responsible for harboring four of the shooters

04 July,2022 01:08 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Lifestyle News
Explained: Mumbai doctors on why gastroenteritis peaks during monsoon

Premium

The number of cases for different monsoon diseases are increasing and gastroenteritis is one of them. City experts explain the causes of the disease, the need to adopt easy precautionary measures and why people should be concerned about it during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

04 July,2022 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
ENG vs IND: Mohammed Siraj reveals key to success against in-form Jonny Bairstow

"As bowlers, we had to just keep patience. Bairstow is in form and he has been continuously playing attacking batting since the New Zealand series. So we were aware his confidence was high," said Siraj

04 July,2022 10:46 AM IST | Birmingham | PTI

