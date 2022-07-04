In Focus
-
Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin04 July,2022 01:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent In the 288-member house, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence and 99 voted against it
-
-
-
In the 288-member house, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence and 99 voted against it
Hailey shared a series of photos from the week gone by and one of the photos has the couple caught in a moment04 July,2022 01:10 PM IST | Washington | mid-day online correspondent
The shooter, identified as Ankit, was also previously found involved in two other heinous cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan while the other accused, identified as Sachin Choudhary alias Sachin Bhiwani was responsible for harboring four of the shooters04 July,2022 01:08 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
The number of cases for different monsoon diseases are increasing and gastroenteritis is one of them. City experts explain the causes of the disease, the need to adopt easy precautionary measures and why people should be concerned about it during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic04 July,2022 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
"As bowlers, we had to just keep patience. Bairstow is in form and he has been continuously playing attacking batting since the New Zealand series. So we were aware his confidence was high," said Siraj04 July,2022 10:46 AM IST | Birmingham | PTI