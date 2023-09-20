- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.06 per cent
Farah Khan is no stranger to using her wit to hit back at trolls, she recently shut down a comment questioning her choice of wearing shoes inside Shilpa Shetty's Ganpati celebration20 September,2023 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with occasional light to moderate rain, weathermen predicated on Wednesday morning20 September,2023 09:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
India boasts of many different genres of music that are loved by all but among them is a simmering sub-culture of country music, which is not only being enjoyed by people of all ages but also played. Marking International Country Music Day earlier this month, we spoke to country music fans and a musician to know their love for the genre20 September,2023 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Mid-Day looks at five key moments from the Asia Cup 2023 that one can praise, bewail and argue about20 September,2023 11:39 AM IST | Colombo | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT