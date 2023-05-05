Breaking News
Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
As Health Minister orders clean-up at the Thane mental health facility, superintendent admits that touts and corrupt officials are preying on desperate relatives saddled with mentally ill kin

Up and about: Lai Bhaari

05 May,2023 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Entertainment News
Have you heard? Another gem to look forward to?

Anupam Kher to act in Vijay 69, playing a sexagenarian planning to compete in a triathlon, directed by Akshay Roy, his 537th film

05 May,2023 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Mumbai
Horoscope today, May 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

05 May,2023 12:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirley Bose
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium What is your Ayurveda dosha type? Expert decodes Vata, Kapha, and Pitta

Ayurveda states that the well-being of a person lies in the three dosha categories of Vata, Pitta & Kapha. Any imbalance in these three categories symbolise the presence of an internal disorder. Balance your dosha type with this easy guide on Ayurveda rituals

05 May,2023 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Fifth week of IPL: Gambhir-Kohli show and other eye-catching action

mid-day.com looks at performances that made headlines in the fifth week of the cash-rich T20 league

05 May,2023 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Rohan Koli

