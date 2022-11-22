×
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas

‘Aftab forced Shraddha to eat non-veg, beat her up when she refused’

Doctor who treated her in Nov 2020 and a social worker record statements with police

Sources suggest Ajay planning to create a Bholaa universe with three instalments; Salman said to have been approached for the parallel lead in the sequel

22 November,2022 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
Terrified residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris

22 November,2022 10:17 AM IST | Cianjur | PTI
As a part of Men’s Health Awareness Month being observed globally, this week the focus is on testicular cancer. A cancer that is said to have a low incidence in India but still needs to be spoken about and especially diagnosed early to get rid of it

22 November,2022 09:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Super-excited South Indian fans expect Argentine superstar to deliver as South Americans kick off World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia today

22 November,2022 08:35 AM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



