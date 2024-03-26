-
The Thane Police registered a case against five individuals for allegedly telling an 11-year-old boy to chant a religious slogan, the police said
The greatest-ever survival adventure and India’s biggest desert film, The Goat Life will be released in theatres near you on 28th March 2024, in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada26 March,2024 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
These geckos have been named after prominent landmarks such as the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Chandoli National Park, the state of Maharashtra, and the Sahyadri mountain ranges26 March,2024 06:40 PM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Besides being a shopping hub during festivals, Mumbai’s Dadar is famous for its iconic eateries too. We share a curated list of places you must try when you set foot in this ever-bustling neighbourhood26 March,2024 06:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sathiyan, who has a career-best ranking of 24, had dropped out of the top 100 recently. The title in Beirut earned him 125 points. Veteran Sharath Kamal, who has dropped a place to be 35, continues to be the top-ranked Indian26 March,2024 05:52 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
