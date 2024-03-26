Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
Cops registered case after boy told to chant religious slogan in Thane

The Thane Police registered a case against five individuals for allegedly telling an 11-year-old boy to chant a religious slogan, the police said

Rakul Preet Singh is ‘sooo proud’ of hubby Jackky Bhagnani for this reason

26 March,2024 06:08 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
The Goat Life: Here's everything you need to know about this real life story

The greatest-ever survival adventure and India’s biggest desert film, The Goat Life will be released in theatres near you on 28th March 2024, in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada

26 March,2024 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Maharashtra: Four new species of dwarf geckos discovered from western ghats

These geckos have been named after prominent landmarks such as the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Chandoli National Park, the state of Maharashtra, and the Sahyadri mountain ranges

26 March,2024 06:40 PM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium 5 iconic eateries in Dadar you must try to relish 'assal' Maharashtrian cuisine

Besides being a shopping hub during festivals, Mumbai’s Dadar is famous for its iconic eateries too. We share a curated list of places you must try when you set foot in this ever-bustling neighbourhood

26 March,2024 06:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Sathiyan jumps 43 places to reach 60th spot, Sreeja rises to career-high 40

Sathiyan, who has a career-best ranking of 24, had dropped out of the top 100 recently. The title in Beirut earned him 125 points. Veteran Sharath Kamal, who has dropped a place to be 35, continues to be the top-ranked Indian

26 March,2024 05:52 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

