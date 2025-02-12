Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet
Crass joke row: Cyber Cell book India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to desilt nullahs for two years
Mumbai: Swarmed! Suburbs reel under mosquito menace
Five students miss HSC board exam after not receiving their hall tickets

Parents of the students have lodged a complaint at Kalewadi Police Station, alleging negligence and miscommunication

12 February,2025 02:18 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna 'restored, remastered' for re-release

Andaz Apna Apna that starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles will be re-released in theatres in April

12 February,2025 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
GBS outbreak: Mumbai records first fatality as 53-year-old man dies

The 53-year-old man from F North ward was admitted to Nair Hospital on January 23, 2025, with weakness in his legs; he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and placed on a ventilator due to breathing difficulties

12 February,2025 01:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Surajkund Crafts Mela in Faridabad celebrates art and culture

The 38th edition of Surajkund International Crafts Mela is currently underway in Faridabad, Haryana. Spanning 17 days, this event showcases art, craftsmanship and talent from artisans and artists across India and the world, through handicraft displays, cultural performances and more.

12 February,2025 12:48 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
India, England wear green armbands to support BCCI's campaign

The former BCCI secretary and ICC chairman Jay Shah took to X to make the announcement. The initiative was supported by several Indian players, including Virat Kohli and vice-captain Shubman Gill

12 February,2025 03:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

