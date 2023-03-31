Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
Thane civic body chief sounds alert as influenza, Covid-19 cases rise

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that the city has reported 25 cases of H3N2 (influenza) in the last 15 days, while one person died due to the infection

Viral! Son Ye Jin’s post on first wedding anniversary with Hyun Bin

31 March,2023 02:26 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
First pics! Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie arrive in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the paparazzi and fans by surprise by flying to Mumbai on Friday with daughter Malti Marie.

31 March,2023 02:58 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
News
Maharashtra

'Political parties, citizens must work towards ensuring peace in Aurangabab'

At least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad

31 March,2023 02:30 PM IST | Pune | PTI
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Watch how DIOR turns the Gateway of India into a fashion ramp

DIOR launched its pre-fall 2023 collection with the majestic Gateway of India as its backdrop. The show symbolised India's growing influence in the luxury fashion market. We bring to you snippets from the fashion show which featured Indian fashion motifs like mirror work, Banarasi brocade and much more

31 March,2023 04:28 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Defending champions Gujarat Titans vs four time winners Chennai Super Kings

The Indian Premier League 2023 season 16 will kick off today on Friday, March 31 with the defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns with the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic courtesy: AFP)

31 March,2023 05:05 PM IST | Apurv Chatterjee

