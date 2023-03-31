- Latest News
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that the city has reported 25 cases of H3N2 (influenza) in the last 15 days, while one person died due to the infection
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the paparazzi and fans by surprise by flying to Mumbai on Friday with daughter Malti Marie.31 March,2023 02:58 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
At least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad31 March,2023 02:30 PM IST | Pune | PTI
DIOR launched its pre-fall 2023 collection with the majestic Gateway of India as its backdrop. The show symbolised India's growing influence in the luxury fashion market. We bring to you snippets from the fashion show which featured Indian fashion motifs like mirror work, Banarasi brocade and much more31 March,2023 04:28 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
The Indian Premier League 2023 season 16 will kick off today on Friday, March 31 with the defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns with the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Pic courtesy: AFP)31 March,2023 05:05 PM IST | Apurv Chatterjee
