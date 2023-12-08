-
Onion farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik district staged a protest by blocking the Mumbai-Agra Highway and bringing auctions to a standstill in wholesale markets
Dharmendra Birthday 2023: Bollywood's He-Man turned 88 today. He stepped out of his house in Mumbai along with son Sunny Deol to greet his fans who came along with a huge cake. A fan cub bought a five-tier cake filled with pictures of the superstar (All Photos/ Yogen Shah)08 December,2023 03:29 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
The police said the accused and the child, who allegedly suffered sexual abuse, are neighbours and live in Ulve. One of the accused is 15 years old, while the second accused is 1608 December,2023 11:12 AM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
When frying, initiate with high heat and gradually reduce it during the cooking process to prevent excessive oil absorption by the food. Chefs share healthy cooking habits to maximise the potential of your food08 December,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
S Sreesanth-Gautam Gambhir’s public face-off in the LLC 2023 is the latest flashpoint in a litany of clashes involving two most aggressive yesteryear cricketers from India08 December,2023 04:01 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
