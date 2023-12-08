Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling stomach cancer
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
City News

In Focus

Onion farmers block Mumbai-Agra highway, halt auctions amid centre's export ban

Onion farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik district staged a protest by blocking the Mumbai-Agra Highway and bringing auctions to a standstill in wholesale markets

Vijay Varma's cheeky comment to Tamnnaah Bhatia after Dahaad win!

Vijay Varma's cheeky comment to Tamnnaah Bhatia after Dahaad win!

08 December,2023 04:07 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Dharmendra Birthday 2023: Actor cuts 7-tier cake with Sunny Deol and his fans

Dharmendra Birthday 2023: Actor cuts 7-tier cake with Sunny Deol and his fans

Dharmendra Birthday 2023: Bollywood's He-Man turned 88 today. He stepped out of his house in Mumbai along with son Sunny Deol to greet his fans who came along with a huge cake. A fan cub bought a five-tier cake filled with pictures of the superstar (All Photos/ Yogen Shah)

08 December,2023 03:29 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Woman accuses two minors of sodomising her 10-year-old son; case registered
Navi Mumbai

Woman accuses two minors of sodomising her 10-year-old son; case registered

The police said the accused and the child, who allegedly suffered sexual abuse, are neighbours and live in Ulve. One of the accused is 15 years old, while the second accused is 16

08 December,2023 11:12 AM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai chefs share nine must-have habits for healthy cooking

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai chefs share nine must-have habits for healthy cooking

When frying, initiate with high heat and gradually reduce it during the cooking process to prevent excessive oil absorption by the food. Chefs share healthy cooking habits to maximise the potential of your food

08 December,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Look back in anger!

Mid-Day Premium Look back in anger!

S Sreesanth-Gautam Gambhir’s public face-off in the LLC 2023 is the latest flashpoint in a litany of clashes involving two most aggressive yesteryear cricketers from India

08 December,2023 04:01 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK