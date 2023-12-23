Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
It will now be shifted 50 metres from original spot to stop vehicles from knocking it down

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

23 December,2023 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls partying with Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled the time Shah Rukh Khan graciously invited him and his friends to Mannat for a party. He revealed how it sabotaged his friend's potential date

23 December,2023 11:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai

Repair dusty Aarey rd or we start begging to raise funds, Sena UBT leader

Head of party’s Aarey shakha writes to Eknath Shinde, asks for potholed road between market and Mayur Nagar to be fixed in 15 days

23 December,2023 07:03 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Bean to brew: Decoding the coffee lingo with experts

The love for coffee among Indians has transcended beyond filter kaapi thanks to the ubiquitous cafes in the country. Nevertheless, most of us find ourselves drowning in the exhaustive list of coffees when we visit cafes. To help you navigate through this, three coffee experts spill the beans on how to pick the right kind of coffee for yourself

23 December,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IN PHOTOS | Players to make debut for India in 2023

As the year 2023 is about  to end, here is the list of players to make debuts for India across all formats (Pic: AFP/File Pic/PTI)

23 December,2023 12:30 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

