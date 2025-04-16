Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
Man injured as part of ceiling collapses in Thane building

A portion of the hall's ceiling in a house on the third floor suddenly collapsed and came crashing down on the second floor, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's assistant commissioner and spokesperson Ajay Sable said

Nani defends violence in HIT 3 after comparisons with Animal, Kill, and Marco

16 April,2025 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan welcome baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan

Cricketer-actor couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge welcomed their baby boy. The announcement came as a surprise to all

16 April,2025 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai

The meeting assumes significance as elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai civic body, are expected to be held this year

16 April,2025 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Easter 2025: Enjoy these delicious food menus in Mumbai this week

As the festival beckons, it is time to prepare for a feast. For those who'd rather order in, here's our curation of offerings from desserts for the sweet toothed to Oriental delicacies to binge on this season

16 April,2025 09:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Sports News
South California city of Pomona to host cricket during LA 2028 Olympics

ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a release, "We welcome the announcement of the venue for cricket at Los Angeles 2028 as it is a significant step towards the preparation for our sport's return to the Olympics"

16 April,2025 10:56 AM IST | Dubai | PTI

