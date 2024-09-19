Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Salim Khan receives chilling death threats during morning walk
BREAKING NEWS

The incident occurred at 8:45 am when Salim, 88, decided to take a brief rest on a bench near the Windermere building on the promenade.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to get release date in a week?

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to get release date in a week?

19 September,2024 12:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Singham Again: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to meet Ajay Devgn's Singham?

Singham Again: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to meet Ajay Devgn's Singham?

Singham Again

19 September,2024 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: CA, 33, kills self on FB Live; blames his ex and her family

Mumbai: CA, 33, kills self on FB Live; blames his ex and her family

He alleged ex-girlfriend had refused to return R12.5 lakh she took from him, harassed him with false cases

19 September,2024 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
‘It hurts to see Bappa in this state’: What happens after Ganesh Visarjan?

Mid-Day Premium ‘It hurts to see Bappa in this state’: What happens after Ganesh Visarjan?

Mumbaikars bid an emotional farewell to Bappa with Ganesh Visarjan on September 17 and 18. Although the festivities have come to an end, the lifecycle of all Ganesh idols has not. We speak to environmental organisations and volunteers to decode what happens after immersion, including insights on waste generated during the festival

19 September,2024 12:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa

IN PHOTOS: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa

Afghanistan registered a historic win over South Africa in the first of the three-match ODI series. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic/AFP)

19 September,2024 01:14 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK