Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that he was ready to provide assistance to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu amid heavy rains due to severe Cyclone Michaung
In Pics: Vedang Raina is making headlines across India, and it's all for his big leap into acting. He's gearing up for his debut as 'Reggie' in the soon-to-be-released musical 'The Archies,' hitting screens on December 8. The more we analyse Vedang's style, the more evident it becomes that nobody else could pull off the character of Reggie as perfectly as he does. Here's a look at the star's wardrobe essentials that help him achieve that rugged yet smooth look!05 December,2023 05:46 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Congress leader Revanth Reddy will be the next Telangana chief minister and the swearing in will take place on December 7, the Congress said on Tuesday05 December,2023 06:46 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Fig season in Mumbai is short and sweet. Make the most of this juicy, ancient fruit with these five chef-attested dessert recipes05 December,2023 06:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
The duo earlier won the Nates International Challenge and Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100. Ashwini, 36, and her 20-year-old partner Tanisha, who started playing together only in January this year, finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow on Sunday05 December,2023 05:30 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
