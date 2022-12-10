Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

In Focus

Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla

She was hospitalised on December 6 and shifted to the ICU on December 8. She died on Friday morning

G20 presidency matter of pride for India: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Mumbai: Bombay High Court allows felling of 20,000 mangrove trees

Entertainment News
'Salaam Venky' movie review: Emotional, not a sob fest

After much reluctance and deliberation, she gives in, but the mother and son have another battle to fight, in the court, considering euthanasia is illegal and not permissible by the Indian law

10 December,2022 07:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Hiren Kotwani
Mumbai
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Premium

Breaking his silence for the first time, Vikas Walkar demands death penalty for Aftab Poonawala, wants his family’s role probed, blames local cops for his daughter’s death, and seeks regulation for dating apps

10 December,2022 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Face yoga experts share asanas to get a toned jawline

Premium

Face yoga refers to the training of facial muscles to enhance features and activate blood circulation around the face and neck. Interestingly, our face constitutes 87 muscles which if stretched regularly, can induce youthful vitality naturally

10 December,2022 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IOA elections: PT Usha to be officially elected as first woman president

The legendary PT Usha will be officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body's polls on Saturday, ushering in a new era in country's sports administration

09 December,2022 01:56 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI



