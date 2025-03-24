Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025

In Focus

Kunal Kamra didn't do anything wrong: Uddhav Thackeray

The former CM also demanded that the government give compensation for the damage caused at the venue of Kamra's show following its ransacking by the Shinde-led party's workers

Priyanka Chopra locks lips with Nick Jonas at New Jersey Hall of Fame event

Priyanka Chopra locks lips with Nick Jonas at New Jersey Hall of Fame event

24 March,2025 01:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Karan Johar calls Netflix’s Adolescence a 'blasterclass' for parents

Karan Johar calls Netflix’s Adolescence a 'blasterclass' for parents

Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a comprehensive note stating that Adolescence is a wake-up call for all parents especially in the age of social media

24 March,2025 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
A day after it was vandalised, Habitat Studio says it is shutting down

A day after it was vandalised, Habitat Studio says it is shutting down

"We are shutting down until we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy," the Khar-based studio wrote in an Instagram post

24 March,2025 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Kunal Kamra joke row: A look at Indian comedians who landed in controversies

Kunal Kamra joke row: A look at Indian comedians who landed in controversies

While the stand-up comedy scene in India has evolved in the past decade with more performance avenues and audience, so has the risk of landing in trouble due to jokes on politics, religion, culture, etc. Most recently, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself amid a controversy due to his alleged defamatory remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. This isn’t the first time Kamra has courted controversy with his provocative humour. Apart from Kamra, several other comedians have also been attacked or landed in trouble in recent years over their jokes and remarks. Here is a look at some of them. (File Pics)

24 March,2025 02:28 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
IPL 2025 |

IPL 2025 | "To stay relevant, I have to adapt as well": Dhoni

MS Dhoni who led CSK to five IPL titles, handed over the leadership to Gaikwad at the beginning of the 2024 edition. He stated that although he discusses things with Gaikwad, he refrains from asking him to follow his advice

24 March,2025 01:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK