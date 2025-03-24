-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The former CM also demanded that the government give compensation for the damage caused at the venue of Kamra's show following its ransacking by the Shinde-led party's workers
Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a comprehensive note stating that Adolescence is a wake-up call for all parents especially in the age of social media24 March,2025 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
"We are shutting down until we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy," the Khar-based studio wrote in an Instagram post24 March,2025 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
While the stand-up comedy scene in India has evolved in the past decade with more performance avenues and audience, so has the risk of landing in trouble due to jokes on politics, religion, culture, etc. Most recently, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself amid a controversy due to his alleged defamatory remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. This isn’t the first time Kamra has courted controversy with his provocative humour. Apart from Kamra, several other comedians have also been attacked or landed in trouble in recent years over their jokes and remarks. Here is a look at some of them. (File Pics)24 March,2025 02:28 PM IST | Raaina Jain
MS Dhoni who led CSK to five IPL titles, handed over the leadership to Gaikwad at the beginning of the 2024 edition. He stated that although he discusses things with Gaikwad, he refrains from asking him to follow his advice24 March,2025 01:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT