Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
In Focus

Shiv Sena (UBT) begins silent campaign for Maharashtra Assembly election

Focusing on employment and the exodus of industries, party leaders engage with graduates and teachers to build momentum ahead of the polls

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor's Peacock lehenga at Anant-Radhika sangeet

06 July,2024 03:34 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter gets a hug from Justin Bieber at Ambani sangeet

Many videos and pictures from the event are circulating on social media. One special video, shared by Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter, shows her excitedly meeting the singer

06 July,2024 04:02 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Maharashtra Legislative Council polls promise uncertainty

Secret ballot for 11 seats with 12 candidates; cross-voting adds to the suspense

06 July,2024 08:26 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Discover 12 superfoods to fight insulin resistance

Research shows that superfoods such as berries, nuts and leafy greens can mitigate insulin resistance due to their rich antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Health experts reveal 12 superfoods and 3 recipes to boost insulin sensitivity

06 July,2024 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
End beckons again for Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro knockout

France ousted the 2016 winners 5-3 on penalties after a goalless Euro 2024 quarter-final in Hamburg on Friday and Ronaldo was ineffectual at best

06 July,2024 05:06 PM IST | Berlin | mid-day online correspondent

