Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police, which had originally registered the Zero FIR, says it is probing case; meanwhile, one more person harassed by the administrator comes forward with tales of his abuse of power

Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal share personal secrets

04 December,2023 12:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' postponed to 2025

Housefull 5: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala released a statement explaining the reason behind the delaye in the release of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer

04 December,2023 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Cyclone Michaung likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm on Monday

Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' over Bay of Bengal is active and expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday, says IMD.

04 December,2023 11:43 AM IST | Bhubaneshwar | PTI
Nagpur Orange Granita to Jingle Mingle Salad: Quick orange recipes you must try

Who doesn’t love a good tangy and pulpy orange? While it tastes best in its raw form, if you wish to tingle your tastebuds, we bring you orange recipes with a fresh twist

04 December,2023 10:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
All’s well that ends well!

India strung together a superb sequence of performances in each match of the T20I series to avenge their World Cup embarrassment

04 December,2023 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

