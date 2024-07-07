Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Worli police register FIR in hit-and-run case

The couple was rushed to the hospital, where Kaveri was declared dead by Nair Hospital

Justin Bieber poses with Anant-Radhika, grooves with Orry during sangeet

Justin Bieber poses with Anant-Radhika, grooves with Orry during sangeet

07 July,2024 11:37 AM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
MS Dhoni Birthday 2024: Salman Khan wishes 'kaptaan sahab' on his special day

MS Dhoni Birthday 2024: Salman Khan wishes 'kaptaan sahab' on his special day

MS Dhoni Birthday 2024: Bhaijaan Salman Khan dropped a picture from the intimate celebration and wished 'kaptaan sahab' on his special day

07 July,2024 11:50 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Lakes that supply water to the city at 14.52 per cent

Mumbai: Lakes that supply water to the city at 14.52 per cent

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Sunday, the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 2,10,207 million litres of water or 14.52 per cent

07 July,2024 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Chocolate Day: Artisanal, homemade, craft chocolates will become popular in 2024

Chocolate Day: Artisanal, homemade, craft chocolates will become popular in 2024

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 reveals a shift towards artisanal, bean-to-bar, and Indian-origin chocolates, reflecting a growing appreciation for quality and sustainability, while supporting local artisans and honoring the rich heritage of chocolate-making

07 July,2024 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"An Olympic medal changes not just an athlete, but community, society": Malik

The foam pit is now accessible to all gymnasts. Kids are so interested in the sport and the mindset has changed significantly,” said Karmakar

07 July,2024 08:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Hemal Ashar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK