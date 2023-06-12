Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
Weather News

In Focus

Navi Mumbai: Mentally challenged woman killed by fellow inmate at care facility

The incident took place at a private care home in Navi Mumbai's Airoli around 11.30 am on Sunday

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol as Tara Singh is back; watch teaser

12 June,2023 12:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Zoya Akhtar shares new poster of Suhana, Khushi, Agastya's 'The Archies'

The new poster of 'The Archies' features cast members including Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda

12 June,2023 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Arthur Road jail case: Two prisoners booked for sodomizing POCSO accused

The zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan confirmed the development. A source at the police station told mid-day that the FIR was registered late Sunday evening

12 June,2023 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
Do anti-aging products really work? A guide to make your skin look young

Stress, exposure to the sun, use of cosmetics, diet, smoking and drinking alcohol play a very important role in ageing. Experts say ageing is inevitable. However, anti-aging products do help in delaying the ageing signs of the skin. Here is everything you need to know about anti-aging and ways to look young for a long time

12 June,2023 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Is 'most consistent' Team India losing its sheen and surviving on past glory?

Questions will be asked after India's comprehensive defeat at The Oval to Australia and the selectors will need to take some tough calls going into the new WTC cycle which starts with the West Indies tour next month

12 June,2023 04:22 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent

