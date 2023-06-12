- Latest News
The incident took place at a private care home in Navi Mumbai's Airoli around 11.30 am on Sunday
The new poster of 'The Archies' features cast members including Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda12 June,2023 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan confirmed the development. A source at the police station told mid-day that the FIR was registered late Sunday evening12 June,2023 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Stress, exposure to the sun, use of cosmetics, diet, smoking and drinking alcohol play a very important role in ageing. Experts say ageing is inevitable. However, anti-aging products do help in delaying the ageing signs of the skin. Here is everything you need to know about anti-aging and ways to look young for a long time12 June,2023 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Questions will be asked after India's comprehensive defeat at The Oval to Australia and the selectors will need to take some tough calls going into the new WTC cycle which starts with the West Indies tour next month12 June,2023 04:22 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent
