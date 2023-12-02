-
The MBVV police's crime branch have busted a drugs peddling racket allegedly involved in dealing in huge quantity of drugs, mainly charas and nabbed three people
As compared to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' falls short at the box-office02 December,2023 03:38 PM IST | Mumbai
Officials set four-year deadline for six-lining up to Virar, and 2025 target for four-lining till Dahanu02 December,2023 07:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Fig season in Mumbai is short and sweet. Make the most of this juicy, ancient fruit with these five chef-attested dessert recipes02 December,2023 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
India's stalwart batsman Virat Kohli had a memorable ICC World Cup 2023 campaign. Despite ending as runners-up to Australia, Kohli broke several records and his masterful strokes were a delight to watch. During the tournament. Kohli scripted history by becoming the first-ever batsman to score 50 ODI centuries in cricketing history02 December,2023 05:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
