Mumbai: BMC to attempt cloud seeding to curb pollution through rain; invites bids
Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Traffic to be affected around BKC, police issues diversions
Navi Mumbai: Three held for operating bogus call centre, duping people of lakhs
Thane: Man, sister booked for abducting newborn over loan repayment dispute
MBVV cops bust drug racket, seize charas worth Rs 86.13 lakh; three held
The MBVV police's crime branch have busted a drugs peddling racket allegedly involved in dealing in huge quantity of drugs, mainly charas and nabbed three people

Spotted in the city: Kareena Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and others

02 December,2023 06:26 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur falls behind Ranbir Kapoor's Animal by a huge margin

As compared to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' falls short at the box-office

02 December,2023 03:38 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai: Work starts on bigger, faster Western line

Officials set four-year deadline for six-lining up to Virar, and 2025 target for four-lining till Dahanu

02 December,2023 07:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Fig frenzy: Don't let fig season go by without making these dessert recipes

Fig season in Mumbai is short and sweet. Make the most of this juicy, ancient fruit with these five chef-attested dessert recipes

02 December,2023 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
WI legend Brian Lara lauds Kohli for his 'commitment and dedication'

India's stalwart batsman Virat Kohli had a memorable ICC World Cup 2023 campaign. Despite ending as runners-up to Australia, Kohli broke several records and his masterful strokes were a delight to watch. During the tournament. Kohli scripted history by becoming the first-ever batsman to score 50 ODI centuries in cricketing history

02 December,2023 05:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

