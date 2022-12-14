Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

In Focus

Three Thane cops save man who jumped in creek to kill himself

Three beat marshals of the Thane police in Kalwa received a message on Tuesday afternoon that a man had jumped into the Kharegaon creek. Upon reciveing the message, the officials rushed to the spot and immediately arranged the boats to save him, a police official said

Acid attack on schoolgirl: Delhi Commission for Women serves notice to police

Deepika's costume in 'Pathaan' song objectionable: MP minister Narottam Mishra

Entertainment News
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is a romantic comedy film that is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023

14 December,2022 01:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh withdraws defamation suit against Arnab Goswami
BREAKING

Additional sessions judge V D Kedar allowed the withdrawal but imposed a nominal cost of Rs 1,500 on Singh which will be paid to Goswami

14 December,2022 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Feeling the chill? These rum cocktails are like a hug from the inside

Premium

The festive season may be over but the winter chill still lingers. Five city mixologists share their favourite cold-beating cocktail recipes featuring rum, ‘the golden liquid’

14 December,2022 05:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Qatar final to be Messi's last FIFA World Cup game, confirms Argentine star

Messi will play for redemption having reached the FIFA World Cup final in 2014 only to come second to Germany

14 December,2022 11:38 AM IST | Lusail (Qatar) | ANI



