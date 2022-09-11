×
Cyrus Mistry death: Finally, NHAI puts up signboard to warn motorists at mishap site
Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket
Mumbai: Rain to continue, but temperature will go up
Mumbai: People share their scary stories about stalkers
Mumbai: 11 electrocuted in Panvel city during Ganesh visarjan, decorator booked

Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket

Victims were held captive in Myanmar; efforts on to bring them back home

Kapil Sharma: What I am today, I owe it completely to my audience

Kapil gives credit for his success to the audience and also talks about what new he is going to bring this time on the show

11 September,2022 09:49 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
In Photos: Mumbaikars participate in beach clean-up drive post Ganpati visarjan

As the 10-day Ganesh festival came to an end on Friday, JNSSS in association with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Divya's foundation, organised a beach clean-up drive at Dadar chowpatty. College students and Mumbaikars along with NGO volunteers took part in the beach cleanup drive. (Pics/Ashish Raje)

11 September,2022 02:16 PM IST
Styling everyday outfits according to your body type

Dressing in the right manner requires an understanding of your body type. Here are some tips which can come handy during your next shopping session

11 September,2022 02:22 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
We know how much Queen Elizabeth II loved the sport: Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes said it was an honour for his side to walk out in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, saying the show must go on

11 September,2022 02:48 PM IST | London | IANS

