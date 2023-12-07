Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
Mumbai: Western Railway collects Rs 115.71 crore during ticket checking drives

The Western Railway on Thursday said that it collected Rs 115.71 crore during various ticket checking drives conducted from April to November 2023

Spotted in the city: Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others

07 December,2023 06:42 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla all in awe of The Archies stars

The Archies celeb review: Several Bollywood stars have shared their thoughts on the film, praising the work of debutants Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor

07 December,2023 05:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Maharashtra govt not keen to face questions concerning farmers: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday alleged that the government was not keen to face questions concerning farmers

07 December,2023 03:24 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Why more number of brides are switching to bridal sneakers

Mid-Day Premium Why more number of brides are switching to bridal sneakers

Bold, bejewelled, embroidered and yet functional – bridal sneakers redefine conventional styles, carving out a niche for new-age brides. Mumbai-based sneaker designers and newlywed brides tell us how to hop on the trend

07 December,2023 09:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
ICC Player of Month for November 2023: Mohammed Shami shortlisted as nominee

Shami continued his golden run in the World Cup into November. Despite being benched for the first few matches, he bagged 15 wickets at an average of 12.06 with an economy rate of 5.68. Overall, he finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, with 24 wickets to his name from merely seven innings

07 December,2023 05:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

