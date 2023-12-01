Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bangladeshi duo held for illegal stay found to be wanted for murder back home
Thane: History sheeter held, several chain snatching cases solved
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested after filmy-style chase
Thane: Around 200 persons held for unauthorised travel in reserved compartments
Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate over 3 hours night block, check details
Kandivali's 116-acre MIDC plot to be cleared of clubs & other illegal entities
The 116-acre MIDC plot in Kandivli is now expected to be cleared of all restaurants, clubs, sports turf and other retail entities that came up illegally on the land

Alia Bhatt wears T-shirt with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal avatar on it at screening

30 November,2023 11:28 PM IST | Bahni Bandyopadhyay
Dunki: SRK calls Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'saaf suthra entertainment'

On November 30, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartwarming video of a toddler dancing to 'Lutt Putt Gaya' alongside a cute note

01 December,2023 07:59 AM IST | Mumbai
CR to operate two-hour night block between Kalyan and Ambarnath stations
Due to the block, a few trains will be cancelled, while a couple of late night trains will be short-terminated, the CR said in a release

30 November,2023 08:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Feeling sleepy at work? Doctors suggest hacks to fix it

Drowsiness, a common woe of all office-goers, can severely affect one's productivity. But why do we feel sleepy at work and how do we fix it? Doctors dish out hacks to stay fresh during the day

01 December,2023 08:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
'Men in Blue' eye their third win against Aussies

India’s bowlers need to put on an impressive show as hosts eye T20I series win over Australia tonight

01 December,2023 07:40 AM IST | Raipur | PTI

