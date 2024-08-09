Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
Weather News

In Focus

Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months
BREAKING

The Supreme Court had on Friday granted bail to Manish Sisodia and said that his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris following a major blow-up with security

09 August,2024 07:19 PM IST | Paris
Entertainment News
Ent top stories: About Sobhita-Naga's engagement date

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

09 August,2024 06:37 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
News
Waqf Bill: 31-member JPC constituted along with Owaisi and Imran Masood

Kiren Rijiju on Thursday introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 and proposed sending it to a joint parliamentary committee after Opposition parties objected to its provision

09 August,2024 05:16 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Understanding the surge in lung cancer cases among women: Expert analysis

Mid-Day Premium Understanding the surge in lung cancer cases among women: Expert analysis

To uncover the risk factors, symptoms and available screening tests for lung cancer in young women, Midday sought answers from lung experts who highlight the primary obstacles in managing these cases. Their findings are detailed here

09 August,2024 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Decision on awarding silver medal to Phogat to be taken before end of Olympics

After entering the final of the Paris Olympics 2024, the tie was scheduled to be played against USA's  Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, but Vinesh Phogat was disqualified due to being overweight by 100 grams. After her disqualification, Phogat requested the CAS to award her the silver medal

09 August,2024 06:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


