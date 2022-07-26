In Focus
Maternal mortality: Covid was top killer in 2020-21, shows BMC data26 July,2022 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey Before the pandemic, postpartum haemorrhage and sepsis were the main causes behind maternal mortalities in the city
Arushi Sharma of 'Love Aaj Kal' fame on how the Jeetendra-led 'Jaadugar' helped hone her craft26 July,2022 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Letty Mariam Abraham
The police have filed an FIR after receiving an application that was filed with them seeking the registration of an offence, the police said26 July,2022 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
The word game Wordle has become quite popular among people over the last one year. For those who are scratching their head trying to guess today’s word, and almost ready to give up, here are some cues to help you get the five-letter word26 July,2022 12:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
It is still not certain whether Jadeja will be available for the final game. But he was India's designated vice-captain for the series so if fit, Axar may have to make way despite his heroics in the 2nd ODI26 July,2022 02:10 PM IST | Port-of-Spain | PTI