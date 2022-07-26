×
Breaking News
Actor Ranveer Singh booked for 'obscene' pics; Chembur Police registers FIR
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police
Mumbai: Do you feel you might have monkeypox? Head to Kasturba
Mumbai: Chop-chop, state govt gets to work at Aarey colony
Loan app scam: Multi-city mega raids in Nepal expose china hand

In Focus

Maternal mortality: Covid was top killer in 2020-21, shows BMC data
Mumbai

Before the pandemic, postpartum haemorrhage and sepsis were the main causes behind maternal mortalities in the city

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad High Court rejects Ashish Mishra's bail plea

Pics: Alia Bhatt aces her maternity look in a bright yellow dress

Entertainment News
Arushi Sharma on 'Jaadugar': The film taught me teamwork

Arushi Sharma of 'Love Aaj Kal' fame on how the Jeetendra-led 'Jaadugar' helped hone her craft

26 July,2022 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Letty Mariam Abraham
Mumbai
BREAKING: FIR registered against Ranveer Singh for posting nude photos

The police have filed an FIR after receiving an application that was filed with them seeking the registration of an offence, the police said

26 July,2022 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
Wordle 402 for July 26: Struggling to guess today’s word? These cues will help

The word game Wordle has become quite popular among people over the last one year. For those who are scratching their head trying to guess today’s word, and almost ready to give up, here are some cues to help you get the five-letter word

26 July,2022 12:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Preview: India faced with dilemma of testing bench strength while 3-0 win looms

It is still not certain whether Jadeja will be available for the final game. But he was India's designated vice-captain for the series so if fit, Axar may have to make way despite his heroics in the 2nd ODI

26 July,2022 02:10 PM IST | Port-of-Spain | PTI

