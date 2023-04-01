- Latest News
Accused, 22-yr-old IT professional, confesses, says he was inebriated
Several videos posted by the paps surfaced online where Priyanka was seen hugging Karan Johar. They even talked for a few minutes and shared laughs as well01 April,2023 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
'Dhol' players have also been arranged by his supporters standing outside the jail to welcome the cricketer-turned-politician01 April,2023 11:37 AM IST | Patiala | PTI
As challenges around fertility continue to grow, we spoke to an expert about the importance of fertility testing, and how to go about it01 April,2023 09:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Shubman Gill scored a half-century (63) as Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a five-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday01 April,2023 10:55 AM IST | Ahmedabad | IANS
