-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has completed 100% track laying on the Aqua Line 3, marking a significant milestone towards full commissioning in May 2025. The line has already begun operations between BKC and Aarey with impressive ridership.
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events09 December,2024 06:57 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
A massive fire erupted at a scrap godown in Pune's Chikhali area, with six fire engines deployed to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation09 December,2024 01:21 PM IST | Pune
‘Sari: The Unstitched’, a dance production choreographed by Daksha Sheth, mesmerised the audience at NCPA, Mumbai on Friday, December 6. (Photos Courtesy: Kirti Surve Parade; Excerpts from story by Shriram Iyengar)09 December,2024 04:46 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head also received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records for making their first offence in the last 24 months. Mohammed Siraj faced several criticisms from the Adelaide crowd following the incident09 December,2024 06:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT