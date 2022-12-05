×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test

Yuva Sena has dominated the Mumbai University’s senate elections; its chief Aaditya Thackeray will have this on his mind while prepping for these polls likely early next year

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang
Gujarat polls second phase: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Gujarat polls second phase: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
Entertainment News
Anupamaa unleashes her ‘rudra roop’ and lands up at the house of notorious guy

Anupamaa unleashes her ‘rudra roop’ and lands up at the house of notorious guy

Anupamaa is now all set to punish the culprit, but, without breaking the law

05 December,2022 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
PM Modi, several chief ministers to attend all party-meeting on G20 summit

PM Modi, several chief ministers to attend all party-meeting on G20 summit

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1

05 December,2022 10:02 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Fibromyalgia: Know more about the autoimmune disease and how exercise can help

Fibromyalgia: Know more about the autoimmune disease and how exercise can help

Premium

Indian filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently revealed he has been suffering from fibromyalgia, an autoimmune condition, for the last 18 years. Bhatt is the second celebrity in a month to reveal their health condition after Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Health experts delve into the causes, symptoms and treatment

05 December,2022 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar is fit and back but oh, Jesus!

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar is fit and back but oh, Jesus!

Star striker’s return is good news for Brazil but injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles at back end of the tournament could prove to be costly

05 December,2022 08:10 AM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK