Maharashtra: Palghar man kills son-in-law after dispute

On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the accused went to the house of his son-in-law and when he was fast asleep, the accused allegedly attacked him with an axe and fled

RJ Mahvash pens heartfelt note for Yuzvendra Chahal after PBKS wins against CSK

09 April,2025 03:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Latest OTT releases to watch this week: Chhorii 2 to Chhaava

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: It's that time of the week again when we bring you the freshest updates from the world of over-the-top (OTT) entertainment. The next seven days are packed with a delightful mix of movies and TV shows that promise to satisfy all your binge-watching cravings. So, grab your popcorn, and let's dive into the exciting lineup.

09 April,2025 01:24 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
News
Kharge calls Maharashtra polls a 'fraud', demands return to ballot paper

At the AICC session in Ahmedabad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of winning the Maharashtra elections through electoral fraud and called for a nationwide return to ballot paper voting. He also slammed the Modi government for undermining democracy and pushing crony capitalism

09 April,2025 12:18 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: 5 talks and activities you can explore at Mumbai Comic Con 2025

The Mumbai Comic Con returns with a refreshing two-day celebration of everything pop culture this weekend. From fan interactions with international comic creators to desi comics taking the centrestage with relatable stories, we pick some of our favourite features from this season’s line-up. (Story by Devashish Kamble and Divyasha Panda)

09 April,2025 10:27 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

Ahead of the match, GT skipper Shubman Gill's performance will be under scrutiny as the veteran is yet to deliver a knock to live up to his name. The IPL 2025 match at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday promises to be a run fest for the spectators as the clash will include the likes of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

09 April,2025 02:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

