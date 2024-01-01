-
A gardener stumbled upon skin and nails in a bedsheet near Ganesh Mandir lake in Aarey colony, leading to a joint investigation by local police, forest officials, and wildlife volunteers
Koffee With Karan 8: The Kapoor sisters, Janvhi and Khushi, are all set to grace the couch. The sisters will be spilling tea on their personal lives on the show01 January,2024 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a New Year crackdown, police arrested 20 drug peddlers across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, with a combined drug value of Rs 1.67 crore. Employing innovative tactics, officers posed as Zomato delivery agents to nab suspects01 January,2024 04:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari | Apoorva Agashe
Making breakfast this morning is going to be a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be difficult especially after a night of partying. Indian chefs share easy yet familiar recipes with a touch of innovation to help you make breakfast this morning01 January,2024 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
New year affords the Indian men’s cricket team a golden chance to regain World T20 silverware after 17 years; focus will be on youngish team in West Indies and United States of America01 January,2024 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik
