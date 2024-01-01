Breaking News
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan 12: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 95 detained after cops raid rave party in Thane; drugs seized
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt
Maharashtra reports 131 fresh Covid-19 cases
Mumbai: Thousands of cops on streets of city for secured New Year celebrations
No tussle in MVA over sharing of seats for Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: Leopard skin wrapped in sheet found in Aarey Milk Colony

A gardener stumbled upon skin and nails in a bedsheet near Ganesh Mandir lake in Aarey colony, leading to a joint investigation by local police, forest officials, and wildlife volunteers

Pathaan director recalls moments before the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

01 January,2024 09:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi accidentally reveals Shikhar is on her speed dial

Koffee With Karan 8: The Kapoor sisters, Janvhi and Khushi, are all set to grace the couch. The sisters will be spilling tea on their personal lives on the show

01 January,2024 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai Police disguise as Zomato agents to arrest drug peddlers on NYE

In a New Year crackdown, police arrested 20 drug peddlers across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, with a combined drug value of Rs 1.67 crore. Employing innovative tactics, officers posed as Zomato delivery agents to nab suspects

01 January,2024 04:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Makhana Flax Seed Chivda, Tangy Tomato Oats and other easy breakfast recipes
New Year 2024

Making breakfast this morning is going to be a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be difficult especially after a night of partying. Indian chefs share easy yet familiar recipes with a touch of innovation to help you make breakfast this morning

01 January,2024 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Will 2024 be short and sweet?

New year affords the Indian men’s cricket team a golden chance to regain World T20 silverware after 17 years; focus will be on youngish team in West Indies and United States of America

01 January,2024 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik

