Breaking News
Mehrauli murder case: 'Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody'
Adani arm seeks licence to expand power distribution in Mumbai including JNPT
BJP accuses Nitish Kumar of cultural policing; Bihar govt hits back
Delhi court dismisses Satyendar Jain's plea for special food in jail
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 98 new cases, one death

State health department data showed that the fatality rate of Maharashtra was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent

Israel marks 26/11 anniversary with commemorative events

Maha CM Eknath Shinde, ministers pay obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya in Guwahati

Shreyas Talpade: Vikram Gokhale kaka was never ashamed of asking for work

Shreyas Talpade paid tribute to the actor who passed away on Saturday

26 November,2022 05:48 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Congress workers protest against Baba Ramdev’s indecent remark on women

Women workers of the Congress party protested against Yoga expert Baba Ramdev for his indecent remark. On Friday, Baba Ramdev commented on women's attires, raising eyebrows in political and social circles Pic/Ashish Raje

26 November,2022 06:48 PM IST
‘Ambedkar’s history is ignored by filmmakers’: Filmmaker Somnath Waghmare

'Chaithybhumi’ is an upcoming documentary film, which captures the political and cultural significance of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s memorial site in Mumbai. Filmmaker Somnath Waghmare tells us why a film on the historical site was long overdue

26 November,2022 01:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
FIFA 2022: Brazil’s Neymar ruled out of World Cup group stages
Could the striker’s 11-minute stay on pitch following injury against Serbia have delayed the healing process?

26 November,2022 03:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro



