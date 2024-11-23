Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP-led Mahayuti takes lead in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Election 2024 results Live: Mahayuti is set to retain power in Maharashtra. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 213 of the 288 assembly seats, as per figures of early trends at 11.23 am in the counting the latest figures by the Election Commission. Follow LIVE updates here

23 November,2024 12:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A few hours after AR Rahman and his wife Saira broke the news about their separation, the 'Jai Ho' singer's bassist Mohini Dey also revealed the end of her marriage with Mark Hartsuch

23 November,2024 11:28 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The train halted at Dadar, but its doors did not open, and the train proceeded on its onward journey during the morning rush hours. They were forced to alight at Parel

23 November,2024 12:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The 2024 wedding season is here! If you are a bride-to-be or just have a wedding to attend, here are some hairstyles inspired by Bollywood celebrities you can try.

23 November,2024 09:16 AM IST | Raaina Jain
IND vs AUS 1st Test: India made a strong start to the second innings reaching 84 without loss at tea on day two of the opening Test in Perth

23 November,2024 12:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

