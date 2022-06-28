×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 12 rescued, 10 feared trapped after building collapses in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society
Maharashtra political crisis: Aaditya Thackeray likely to hold a big rally in Goregaon on June 29
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Ganesh festival: BMC says final no to PoP idols
Harbour trains can now cross Mahim station at 50 kmph

In Focus

At least 3 dead, two including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital
Kurla building collapse

Twenty-eight-year-old Ajay Bhola was rescued and taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning at 11 am where he was declared brought dead

Alt news journalist Mohammed Zubair sent to 1-day police custody

Alt news journalist Mohammed Zubair sent to 1-day police custody
Randeep Hooda fulfills promise to Dalbir Kaur, performs her final rituals

Randeep Hooda fulfills promise to Dalbir Kaur, performs her final rituals
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Urvashi's Bharatanatyam performance at Umang Awards sets the stage on fire

Urvashi's Bharatanatyam performance at Umang Awards sets the stage on fire

Urvashi Rautela is a trained Kathak & Bharatnatyam dancer. As much popularity as she holds for her acting; she is as famous for her dancing

28 June,2022 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
'Uneducated', 'walking dead', says Sanjay Raut in fresh jab at rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra political crisis

'Uneducated', 'walking dead', says Sanjay Raut in fresh jab at rebel Sena MLAs

Raut's fresh remarks came a day after he clarified his earlier 'living corpses' remark for rebel MLAs, stating that he had used a manner of speech common in Maharashtra and that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment

28 June,2022 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Ditching jeans this monsoon? Experts share tips on styling trendy bottom wears

Ditching jeans this monsoon? Experts share tips on styling trendy bottom wears

Premium

Are you among those planning to give up on jeans during monsoon? Fashion experts give tips on how to pick the right alternative and rock stylish looks with comfort

28 June,2022 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Just can’t take Commonwealth Games lightly: Wrestler Punia

Just can’t take Commonwealth Games lightly: Wrestler Punia

Fully-fit Bajrang can't wait to step onto the mat in July 28-August 8 Birmingham Games

28 June,2022 08:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK