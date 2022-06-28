In Focus
-
Mumbai
At least 3 dead, two including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital28 June,2022 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant Twenty-eight-year-old Ajay Bhola was rescued and taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning at 11 am where he was declared brought dead
-
-
-
Twenty-eight-year-old Ajay Bhola was rescued and taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning at 11 am where he was declared brought dead
Urvashi Rautela is a trained Kathak & Bharatnatyam dancer. As much popularity as she holds for her acting; she is as famous for her dancing28 June,2022 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Raut's fresh remarks came a day after he clarified his earlier 'living corpses' remark for rebel MLAs, stating that he had used a manner of speech common in Maharashtra and that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment28 June,2022 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Are you among those planning to give up on jeans during monsoon? Fashion experts give tips on how to pick the right alternative and rock stylish looks with comfort28 June,2022 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Fully-fit Bajrang can't wait to step onto the mat in July 28-August 8 Birmingham Games28 June,2022 08:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro