Breaking News
Private jet skids off runway while landing at Mumbai Airport, three injured
Actor Rio Kapadia, of Chak De India and Made in Heaven 2 fame, passes away
Maharashtra: Three Zika virus cases reported from Kolhapur and Pune
Antiviral against Nipah has arrived in Kerala: State govt
Mumbai: Multiple flights diverted after private aircraft skids off at airport
City News

In Focus

Aaditya Thackeray to visit Aurangabad and Nashik to meet farmers

Aaditya Thackeray will visit Aurangabad and Nashik in Maharashtra over two days from Friday and interact with farmers

Karan Johar: My acting gig started with Indradhanush, ended with Bombay Velvet

15 September,2023 12:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy and others

Spotted in the city: Catch up on what your favourite celebrities were up to today!

14 September,2023 07:21 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Mumbai: Multiple flights diverted after private aircraft skids off at airport

According to airport officials, two Vistara and one Akasa Airlines flight were diverted towards Bangalore airport

14 September,2023 08:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Houses of Mazgaon, Chawls of Girgaon: How these Mumbaikars are archiving Mumbai

Mumbai boasts of many beautiful neighbourhoods. However, as some of them come to the light, others are left basking in the past glory. Some Mumbaikars are taking it upon themselves to archive and create an online repository for the future, and even propose a new model

14 September,2023 07:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
A taste of senior level captaincy for Shams

Chief selector Raju Kulkarni hopeful of Mulani putting his junior cricket captaincy experience to good use at Nagpur tournament in absence of Ajinkya Rahane

14 September,2023 06:42 PM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

