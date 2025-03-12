Breaking News
Konkan Railway and MoRTH collaborate for tunnel projects on highways
Ajit Pawar announces new rules for beer, liquor shops in housing societies
Maharashtra govt to take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM
BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shifts 54 cars from Matunga
Aurangzeb remarks case: Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi
Cement concrete roads across the city have been developing fissures within months of being completed; experts say correct process not followed; BMC says it will look into it

Mohan Babu accused of Sooryavansham actor Soundarya's murder

12 March,2025 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
From Pehli Dafa to Tera Hone Laga Hoon, top 5 romantic melodies of Atif Aslam

Atif Aslam Birthday 2025: Today, on Atif Aslam's birthday, here's a list of the top 5 romantic musical gems the singer has given to Bollywood

12 March,2025 10:01 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai hit by year’s hottest day at 39.2 degrees Celsius

“There was a Mumbai Heatwave alert from March 9 to March 11, but it has not been extended for now. On March 12, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist. If necessary, we will update our forecast accordingly,” said Sunil Kamble, the head of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai

12 March,2025 11:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Flexible health insurance surges by 300 pct in last 5 years in India: Report

The report by Mercer Marsh Benefits (MMB) showed that beyond statutory provisions, companies are increasingly introducing innovative solutions like flexible health insurance plans

12 March,2025 09:24 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Klinger: We’ve given Mumbai Indians a scare

Head coach of GG, Michael Klinger said he was proud of the way his team were up to the task of wanting to meet the 180-run target in 18 overs to be able to top the points table

12 March,2025 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan

