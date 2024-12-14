Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
Mumbai: Pay and park staff killed in car collision in Bandra Kurla Complex

The accident took place around 7:45 PM when the employee, Vijay Shukla, and his colleague Rahul Singh were collecting parking fees at a counter at the Ignisia building in Bandra East

Allu Arjun arrest: Telugu star's counsel mentions Shah Rukh Khan in court

Allu Arjun arrest: Telugu star's counsel mentions Shah Rukh Khan in court

14 December,2024 09:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Allu Arjun speaks for the first time after arrest: 'Nothing to worry about'

Allu Arjun speaks for the first time after arrest: 'Nothing to worry about'

Allu Arjun was released from the central jail on Saturday morning. He addressed the media after returning to his Jubilee home after spending a night in judicial custody

14 December,2024 10:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?

Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?

Police say Shubham Lonkar had got training in how to shoot AK-47s in Jharkhand, told shooters he would be found in ‘jungle and mountains’

14 December,2024 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Bryan Adams recalls first Mumbai performance; 'elephant sleeping on the road'

Bryan Adams recalls first Mumbai performance; 'elephant sleeping on the road'

Bryan Adams was welcomed to the city with huge cheer for the first time since 2018, as he started with 'Kick Ass' and 'Please Forgive Me' but not talking about one of the first times he came to Mumbai

14 December,2024 10:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Siraj endures hostile Gabba welcome over feud with Head: WATCH

Siraj endures hostile Gabba welcome over feud with Head: WATCH

As Siraj prepared to bowl the second over of the Australian innings, audible jeers rang out from different corners of the stadium

14 December,2024 10:37 AM IST | Brisbane | mid-day online correspondent

