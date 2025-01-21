Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The river crossing that assailant used to enter India
270 trains cancelled, major block on Mumbai-Pune expressway this weekend
Mumbai: 60-year-old woman found dead in Trident Hotel room; police open probe
Mumbai: Versova locals face fresh traffic hell as Rs 18,120 cr sea link work begins
Mumbai: BMC intensifies action against single-use plastic, collects Rs 1.45 lakh in fines
Money laundering case: SC junks ED plea against bail to Chhagan Bhujbal

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan however rejected Bhujbal's plea challenging his arrest in the matter saying the petitioner was released on bail in 2018, and it was not necessary to go into the question of illegality of his arrest at the present stage

Jailer actor apologises for hurling abuses, making obscene gestures at neighbour

21 January,2025 03:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Driver who took Saif to hospital rewarded with THIS much money

Days after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, a report suggests the auto driver who rushed him to the hospital was rewarded by an institution

21 January,2025 04:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Fight over wide ball puts player in hospital

Two held for attacking opponent with cricket bat as argument over decision turns violent; victim in hospital with head injuries

21 January,2025 07:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: Melania Trump's fashion game steals the show at Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America took place on January 20 along with the swearing-in ceremony and the chief commander's ball. Through it all, Melania Trump easily stole the show with her fashion game that saw her exude mystery, style and confidence at the same time leaving fashionistas amazed

21 January,2025 01:47 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
How Lalrinliana Hnamte went from Mohun Bagan's backup to Chennaiyin's backbone

Not every footballer's journey follows a straight path and for midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte, it's been a winding road

21 January,2025 03:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


