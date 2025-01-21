-
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan however rejected Bhujbal's plea challenging his arrest in the matter saying the petitioner was released on bail in 2018, and it was not necessary to go into the question of illegality of his arrest at the present stage
Days after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, a report suggests the auto driver who rushed him to the hospital was rewarded by an institution21 January,2025 04:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Two held for attacking opponent with cricket bat as argument over decision turns violent; victim in hospital with head injuries21 January,2025 07:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America took place on January 20 along with the swearing-in ceremony and the chief commander's ball. Through it all, Melania Trump easily stole the show with her fashion game that saw her exude mystery, style and confidence at the same time leaving fashionistas amazed21 January,2025 01:47 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Not every footballer's journey follows a straight path and for midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte, it's been a winding road21 January,2025 03:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
