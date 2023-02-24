Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost

In Focus

First phase of Mumbai coastal road likely to be completed by November: BMC

The total estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the BMC, is Rs 12,721 crore

Entertainment News
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens emotional note as 'Kai Po Che!' turns 10

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh starrer 'Kai Po Che!' clocked 10 years on Wednesday

24 February,2023 04:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
ED gets Sukesh Chandrashekhar's remand extention in money-laundering case

Sukesh was arrested in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED for allegedly duping Malvinder Singh's Wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore

24 February,2023 02:22 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
In India, 32 pct millennial daters find 'ghosting' immature, disrespectful

The research by dating app QuackQuack found that nearly 59 per cent of participants under the age of 23 choosing dating apps as their preferred method of meeting someone, compared to 4 per cent of millennial daters

24 February,2023 04:09 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
So near yet so far! Clinical Australia prolong nervy India's misery at Newlands

The emotions ran high at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday. India, finalists in the previous edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, exited the tournament by the smallest of margins

24 February,2023 02:47 PM IST | Cape Town | Srijanee Majumdar

