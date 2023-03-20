Breaking News
RSS remarks: Court rejects Javed Akhtar's plea against summons by magistrate
Maharashtra: Man kills live-in partner in Thane, held
ED case: Bombay HC extends till March 23 interim protection to Anil Parab
Thane: Rescued golden jackal to be released in three weeks, says RAWW
Maharashtra ED files money laundering case to probe irregularities in PMAY scheme
Child trafficking one of most serious, heinous forms of exploitation: Bombay HC

A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai on March 14 noted that footpath dwellers, particularly street children, are the most vulnerable and marginalised section of the society, prone to victimisation and exploitation

Rani Mukerji kicks off birthday celebrations with the paparazzi

20 March,2023 08:06 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Keerthy Suresh gifts 10-gram gold coins to all 130 members of 'Dasara' unit

Keerthy Suresh, who plays the female lead in the upcoming Nani-starrer 'Dasara', gifted 130 gold coins of 10 grams each to each unit member on the last day of shooting for the film. At current prices, her gesture should have cost her anywhere between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 75 lakh

20 March,2023 09:22 PM IST | mumbai | IANS
Salman Khan threat: 'Will give you shock next', said sender of the email

Mumbai Police have booked Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and one Rohit after Bandra Police received a complaint of threatening email sent for actor Salman Khan

20 March,2023 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
World Down Syndrome Day 2023: Everything you must know about it

Those with Down Syndrome go through multiple emotional and physical challenges. Our society even today finds it difficult to accept them and even treat them differently. Every year, World Down Syndrome Day is observed on March 21 to raise awareness about the condition

20 March,2023 07:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
MI vs DC highlights: Delhi thrash Mumbai in less than 10 overs, occupy top spot

Both Mumbai and Delhi will aim to get back on the winning side of things. While MI suffered their first loss in the tournament against UP Warriorz, Delhi are coming on the back of a defeat over Gujarat Giants

20 March,2023 09:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

