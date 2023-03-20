- Latest News
A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai on March 14 noted that footpath dwellers, particularly street children, are the most vulnerable and marginalised section of the society, prone to victimisation and exploitation
Keerthy Suresh, who plays the female lead in the upcoming Nani-starrer 'Dasara', gifted 130 gold coins of 10 grams each to each unit member on the last day of shooting for the film. At current prices, her gesture should have cost her anywhere between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 75 lakh20 March,2023 09:22 PM IST | mumbai | IANS
Mumbai Police have booked Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and one Rohit after Bandra Police received a complaint of threatening email sent for actor Salman Khan20 March,2023 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Those with Down Syndrome go through multiple emotional and physical challenges. Our society even today finds it difficult to accept them and even treat them differently. Every year, World Down Syndrome Day is observed on March 21 to raise awareness about the condition20 March,2023 07:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Both Mumbai and Delhi will aim to get back on the winning side of things. While MI suffered their first loss in the tournament against UP Warriorz, Delhi are coming on the back of a defeat over Gujarat Giants20 March,2023 09:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
