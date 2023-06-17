Breaking News
Andheri motorists to suffer till December
New MMRDA chief’s aim: A ‘Metro city’ in 3 years
Six families struggle to register flats in Byculla redevelopment project
Cost forces BMC to rethink ‘smart manhole’ project
Youth from Dagdi chawl holds rickshaw, passenger hostage
Cost forces BMC to rethink ‘smart manhole’ project

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over non-compliance with its 2018 order, wherein the BMC was asked to install protective grills on all manholes.

Netflix Tudum 2023: Inside photos from the grand convention in Brazil

17 June,2023 12:02 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
'Adipurush': Writer Manoj Muntashir defends dialogues of Lord Hanuman

Adipurush release: 'Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki' is one among the several dialogues in the film that has left fans disappointed. Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut have justified the same

17 June,2023 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maha: Police arrest man for desecrating Hanuman idol in Ulhasnagar Ram Mandir

Police in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar has arrested a man who allegedly desecrated Lord Hanuman’s idol in Ram Mandir.

16 June,2023 08:58 PM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Lifestyle News
Only Rs 100! This bookseller near Flora Fountain sells popular books cheap
Shelf Life with Mid-day

Mid-Day Premium Only Rs 100! This bookseller near Flora Fountain sells popular books cheap

Twenty years ago, Dilip Mahindkar came to Mumbai from Kolhapur to earn a living. The Covid-19 induced hiatus of six months forced Mahindkar rethink his business strategy that helped him sell his books like hot cakes. He sells books for a bare minimum price so that more people can read

17 June,2023 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Joe Root puts an end to 8-year wait for Ashes ton as England declare on Day 1

Centurion Joe puts on 121 runs with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (78) to help England recover from 176-5 and go beyond 350 on opening day against Australia at Edgbaston

17 June,2023 08:47 AM IST | Birmingham | Agencies

