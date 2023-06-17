- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over non-compliance with its 2018 order, wherein the BMC was asked to install protective grills on all manholes.
Adipurush release: 'Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki' is one among the several dialogues in the film that has left fans disappointed. Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut have justified the same17 June,2023 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Police in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar has arrested a man who allegedly desecrated Lord Hanuman’s idol in Ram Mandir.16 June,2023 08:58 PM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Twenty years ago, Dilip Mahindkar came to Mumbai from Kolhapur to earn a living. The Covid-19 induced hiatus of six months forced Mahindkar rethink his business strategy that helped him sell his books like hot cakes. He sells books for a bare minimum price so that more people can read17 June,2023 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Centurion Joe puts on 121 runs with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (78) to help England recover from 176-5 and go beyond 350 on opening day against Australia at Edgbaston17 June,2023 08:47 AM IST | Birmingham | Agencies
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT