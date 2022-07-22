×
No curbs on Ganesh festival, other religious events: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn
India's third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leave commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan meets Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar

The actor arrived at the commissioner's office around 4pm. Apart from Mumbai CP Phansalkar, Salman Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, an official said

Kalyan-Murbad rail line work to begin from September, says Kapil Patil
Maanayata Dutt: Sanjay Dutt's wife is an inspirational woman
68th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners

Suriya and Ajay Devgn bag Best Actor Award , Aparna Balamurali wins Best Actress, Soorarai Pottru bags Best feature film award

22 July,2022 06:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
SC allows Centre to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family in Mumbai

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli allowed the appeal of the Central government challenging the Tripura High Court's direction on a PIL

22 July,2022 03:36 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Mumbai rains: Leptospirosis alert — check symptoms and preventive measures

As the civic body alerts Mumbaikars about a rise in the cases of leptospirosis in the city after over a week’s heavy rainfall, Mid-Day Online reached out to city-based experts to know the symptoms and preventive measures for the disease

22 July,2022 12:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Dangal, MSD, Chak De! India are Karim’s favourite movies

Former Kenya cricket and tennis captain Aasif speaks on the inspiration factor of sports films

22 July,2022 08:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

