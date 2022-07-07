×
Mumbai: BJP on spree to kill all Shiv Sena's dream projects
Mumbai gets 30 per cent of total rain already, IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rise to 695, but TPR drops to 6.4 per cent
Mumbai monsoon: Over 200 mm rainfall cripples life in Vasai and Virar
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a mall in Powai
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail in UP case

Mumbai monsoon: Over 200 mm rainfall cripples life in Vasai and Virar

Most roads in these areas and Nalasopara remain flooded, slowing road traffic; authorities urge people to stay away from beaches in Palghar

Thor: Love And Thunder Movie Review: ‘Thunderful’ Delight

And that’s exactly how you feel watching this Marvel superhero flick that goes back to basics spewing magic, spectacle, and bouncy action serenaded by hit rock and pop that’s more than likely to keep the young and old in its thrall

07 July,2022 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann's wedding rituals begin
See pics

Mann, 48, is marrying Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor whom he has known for a few years through family ties

07 July,2022 12:58 PM IST | Chandigarh | ANI
World Chocolate Day: Whip up these chocolate-based cocktails in no time

Premium

Mixologists across the country are experimenting with cocktails. If you have a sweet tooth, indulge in these delicious chocolate-based concoctions, and celebrate World Chocolate Day

07 July,2022 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Wimbledon: Mirza-Pavic pair suffer defeat in mixed doubles semis

This was Mirza's best-mixed doubles performance at the All England Club

07 July,2022 09:34 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI

