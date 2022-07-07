In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai monsoon: Over 200 mm rainfall cripples life in Vasai and Virar07 July,2022 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma Most roads in these areas and Nalasopara remain flooded, slowing road traffic; authorities urge people to stay away from beaches in Palghar
-
-
-
Most roads in these areas and Nalasopara remain flooded, slowing road traffic; authorities urge people to stay away from beaches in Palghar
And that’s exactly how you feel watching this Marvel superhero flick that goes back to basics spewing magic, spectacle, and bouncy action serenaded by hit rock and pop that’s more than likely to keep the young and old in its thrall07 July,2022 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Mann, 48, is marrying Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor whom he has known for a few years through family ties07 July,2022 12:58 PM IST | Chandigarh | ANI
Mixologists across the country are experimenting with cocktails. If you have a sweet tooth, indulge in these delicious chocolate-based concoctions, and celebrate World Chocolate Day07 July,2022 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
This was Mirza's best-mixed doubles performance at the All England Club07 July,2022 09:34 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI